Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Advance Auto Parts (AAP), CVS Health (CVS) and Hershey Co (HSY)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advance Auto Parts (AAP), CVS Health (CVS) and Hershey Co (HSY).

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released yesterday, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts, with a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.42, close to its 52-week high of $171.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 75.9% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Williams-Sonoma.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.33, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target.

CVS Health (CVS)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health on November 9 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.23.

Hie has an average return of 7.2% when recommending CVS Health.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #1067 out of 7061 analysts.

CVS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.71, which is a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Hershey Co (HSY)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co yesterday and set a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $152.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hershey Co with a $159.30 average price target, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

