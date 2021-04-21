Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Inter Parfums (IPAR).

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $193.91, close to its 52-week high of $198.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.8% and a 77.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $203.54 average price target, which is a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Inter Parfums yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inter Parfums with a $73.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on IPAR: