Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Verso (VRS), Regal Beloit (RBC) and LB Foster Company (FSTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Verso (VRS), Regal Beloit (RBC) and LB Foster Company (FSTR).

Verso (VRS)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Verso, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and JC Penney.

Verso has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Regal Beloit (RBC)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Regal Beloit, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

Regal Beloit has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $86.50, which is a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

LB Foster Company (FSTR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn maintained a Buy rating on LB Foster Company today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LB Foster Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

