Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Union Pacific (UNP), Chart Industries (GTLS) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Union Pacific (UNP), Chart Industries (GTLS) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC).

Union Pacific (UNP)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $217.98, close to its 52-week high of $226.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 80.6% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Union Pacific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $231.75, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $262.00 price target.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Chart Industries today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $147.33, close to its 52-week high of $166.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 59.6% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chart Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $171.00, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $177.00 price target.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Genuine Parts Company. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.36, close to its 52-week high of $121.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Wesco International, and Fastenal Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genuine Parts Company is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $107.00, which is a -11.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

