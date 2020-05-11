Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Trinseo (TSE) and Flowserve (FLS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trinseo (TSE) and Flowserve (FLS).

Trinseo (TSE)

Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar maintained a Hold rating on Trinseo on May 8 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.00, close to its 52-week low of $14.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 41.1% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trinseo is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $23.33, implying a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Alembic Global also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Flowserve (FLS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Sell rating on Flowserve today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flowserve with a $27.17 average price target.

