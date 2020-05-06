Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Terex (TEX), Huntsman (HUN) and Aptiv (APTV)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Terex (TEX), Huntsman (HUN) and Aptiv (APTV).

Terex (TEX)

In a report issued on May 3, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Terex, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.69, close to its 52-week low of $12.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Terex with a $17.75 average price target, which is a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.00 price target.

Huntsman (HUN)

In a report issued on May 3, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Huntsman, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 52.7% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Huntsman with a $18.60 average price target, implying a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Vertical Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

Aptiv (APTV)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptiv with a $74.17 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $77.00 price target.

