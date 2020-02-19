Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Terex (TEX) and Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Terex (TEX) and Emerson Electric Company (EMR).

Terex (TEX)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Terex on February 14 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.82, close to its 52-week low of $22.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Terex with a $28.71 average price target, which is a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Emerson Electric Company on February 14 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Honeywell International, and Mueller Water Products.

Emerson Electric Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.11, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.