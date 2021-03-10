Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: TechnipFMC (FTI) and Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TechnipFMC (FTI) and Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP).

TechnipFMC (FTI)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC on March 8 and set a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 68.6% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, BW Offshore, and CGG Veritas.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.04, which is a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, BNP Paribas also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR7.00 price target.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

In a report issued on March 8, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners, with a price target of NOK25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.78, close to its 52-week high of $17.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 75.4% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Post, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hoegh LNG Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.33, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

