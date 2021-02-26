Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Stantec (STN), Andlauer Healthcare Group (OtherANDHF) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Stantec (STN), Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA).

Stantec (STN)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Stantec, with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.73, close to its 52-week high of $39.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #1049 out of 7333 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stantec is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.84, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$57.00 price target.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang maintained a Hold rating on Andlauer Healthcare Group today and set a price target of C$47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and TFI International.

Andlauer Healthcare Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.78, which is a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$36.25 price target.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report released today, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 73.0% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

Pembina Pipeline has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.62, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$40.00 price target.

