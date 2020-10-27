Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Standex International (SXI) and Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Standex International (SXI) and Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO).

Standex International (SXI)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Standex International today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 62.6% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Hillenbrand.

Standex International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln Electric Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.72, close to its 52-week high of $106.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 59.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Watts Water Technologies, Altra Industrial Motion, and Mueller Water Products.

Lincoln Electric Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.14.

