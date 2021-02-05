Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: SkyWest (SKYW), NGL Energy Partners (NGL) and Cummins (CMI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on SkyWest (SKYW), NGL Energy Partners (NGL) and Cummins (CMI).

SkyWest (SKYW)

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on SkyWest, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 55.2% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

SkyWest has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.50.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on NGL Energy Partners. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 57.5% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NGL Energy Partners with a $3.00 average price target.

Cummins (CMI)

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen reiterated a Hold rating on Cummins today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $232.08, close to its 52-week high of $254.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 81.0% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $244.88 average price target, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $251.00 price target.

