Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Siemens Energy (OtherSMEGF), EnLink Midstream (ENLC) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Siemens Energy (SMEGF), EnLink Midstream (ENLC) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG).

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Gael De-Bray maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy today and set a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.62, close to its 52-week high of $42.06.

De-Bray has an average return of 11.5% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, De-Bray is ranked #1126 out of 7317 analysts.

Siemens Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.17, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR30.00 price target.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Hold rating on EnLink Midstream yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.73, close to its 52-week high of $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Crestwood Equity, and Oneok.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EnLink Midstream is a Hold with an average price target of $4.25, representing a -9.2% downside. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

In a report released today, Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna maintained a Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies, with a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $331.35, close to its 52-week high of $377.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Perincheril is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 48.6% success rate. Perincheril covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarEdge Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $317.93, representing a -5.9% downside. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

