Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Siemens AG (OtherSIEGY), BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF) and Autoliv (ALV)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Siemens AG (SIEGY), BW Offshore (BGSWF) and Autoliv (ALV).

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Kepler Capital analyst William Mackie maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG on October 26 and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.46.

Mackie has an average return of 0.0% when recommending Siemens AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is ranked #3738 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.81.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on October 26, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $6.43 average price target.

Autoliv (ALV)

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy maintained a Hold rating on Autoliv on October 26 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 52.9% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $87.64 average price target, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

