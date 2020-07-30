Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), Trane Technologies (TT) and Celanese (CE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), Trane Technologies (TT) and Celanese (CE).

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

In a report released today, William Chappell from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.17, close to its 52-week high of $167.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Chappell covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, Constellation Brands, and Central Garden Pet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.67.

Trane Technologies (TT)

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Trane Technologies, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trane Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.09, which is a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Celanese (CE)

In a report released today, PJ Juvekar from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Celanese, with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 47.2% success rate. Juvekar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.91, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

