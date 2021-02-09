Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Saia (SAIA) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Saia (SAIA) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN).

Saia (SAIA)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Saia today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.02, close to its 52-week high of $203.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 77.7% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Saia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $187.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.69, close to its 52-week high of $44.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 54.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, Fastenal Company, and The Toro Company.

Beacon Roofing Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.13, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $48.00 price target.

