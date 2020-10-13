Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Rockwell Automation (ROK) and WW Grainger (GWW)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Rockwell Automation (ROK) and WW Grainger (GWW).

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Rockwell Automation today and set a price target of $226.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $243.18, close to its 52-week high of $246.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 58.0% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rockwell Automation with a $230.83 average price target, implying a -5.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report released today, Stephen Volkmann from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on WW Grainger, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $382.06, close to its 52-week high of $392.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 73.5% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, SiteOne Landscape Supply, and Illinois Tool Works.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW Grainger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $370.67, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

