Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: PPG Industries (PPG) and Visteon (VC)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PPG Industries (PPG) and Visteon (VC).

PPG Industries (PPG)

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky maintained a Buy rating on PPG Industries today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.13.

Selesky has an average return of 0.4% when recommending PPG Industries.

According to TipRanks.com, Selesky is ranked #4716 out of 6793 analysts.

PPG Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.42, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, SunTrust Robinson also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Visteon (VC)

Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a Hold rating on Visteon today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Michaeli has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -16.1% and a 49.6% success rate. Michaeli covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visteon is a Hold with an average price target of $68.89.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.