Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Plains All American (PAA) and Ameresco (AMRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Plains All American (PAA) and Ameresco (AMRC).

Plains All American (PAA)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Plains All American, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Plains All American has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ameresco (AMRC)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Ameresco. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameresco with a $44.60 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.