Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Parker Hannifin (PH) and Xylem (XYL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Parker Hannifin (PH) and Xylem (XYL).

Parker Hannifin (PH)

In a report released today, Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin, with a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $278.61, close to its 52-week high of $293.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Cook covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Jacobs Engineering, and Aecom Technology.

Parker Hannifin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $308.18, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Xylem (XYL)

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh maintained a Sell rating on Xylem today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 74.2% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Xylem has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $95.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.