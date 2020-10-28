Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), Oneok (OKE) and Cummins (CMI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), Oneok (OKE) and Cummins (CMI).

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown reiterated a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $189.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 76.8% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, GFL Environmental, and Norfolk Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Dominion Freight is a Hold with an average price target of $187.44, a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $191.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oneok (OKE)

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Buy rating on Oneok yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is ranked #6734 out of 7016 analysts.

Oneok has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.91.

Cummins (CMI)

In a report released yesterday, Felix Boeschen from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Cummins. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $219.78, close to its 52-week high of $227.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 71.4% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Navistar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cummins is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $227.81, representing a -1.3% downside. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.