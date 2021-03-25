Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Nordex (OtherNRDXF) and GrowGeneration (GRWG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Nordex (NRDXF) and GrowGeneration (GRWG).

Nordex (NRDXF)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Holger Fechner maintained a Hold rating on Nordex yesterday and set a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.68, close to its 52-week high of $31.79.

Fechner has an average return of 74.7% when recommending Nordex.

According to TipRanks.com, Fechner is ranked #2830 out of 7399 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nordex with a $30.67 average price target, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR20.70 price target.

GrowGeneration (GRWG)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on GrowGeneration, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 79.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

GrowGeneration has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.83.

