Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Manitowoc Company (MTW), American Axle (AXL) and Interface (TILE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Manitowoc Company (MTW), American Axle (AXL) and Interface (TILE).

Manitowoc Company (MTW)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company on May 8 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.94, close to its 52-week low of $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 51.1% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Caterpillar, and Navistar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manitowoc Company is a Hold with an average price target of $12.80.

American Axle (AXL)

In a report issued on May 8, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Axle, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 48.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Axle with a $6.86 average price target, which is a 48.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Interface (TILE)

In a report issued on May 8, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Interface, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 40.2% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

Interface has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.83.

