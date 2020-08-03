Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Linde (LIN) and Nordex (OtherNRDXF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Linde (LIN) and Nordex (NRDXF).

Linde (LIN)

In a report released yesterday, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Linde. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $245.11, close to its 52-week high of $248.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 67.7% success rate. Alexander covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, GCP Applied Technologies, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $245.63, implying a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR225.00 price target.

Nordex (NRDXF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Ajay Patel maintained a Hold rating on Nordex today and set a price target of EUR9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #2555 out of 6830 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.05, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.00 price target.

