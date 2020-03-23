Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Lennox International (LII), Honeywell International (HON) and Energy Recovery (ERII)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lennox International (LII), Honeywell International (HON) and Energy Recovery (ERII).

Lennox International (LII)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Sell rating on Lennox International today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.75, close to its 52-week low of $168.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 38.0% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Lennox International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $211.75.

Honeywell International (HON)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.80, close to its 52-week low of $101.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 59.8% success rate. Arment covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and BWX Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Honeywell International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $169.89, representing a 58.1% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

Energy Recovery (ERII)

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Energy Recovery, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.46, close to its 52-week low of $6.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -24.0% and a 28.7% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Energy Recovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

