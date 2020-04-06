Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Lennox International (LII) and Chewy (CHWY)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lennox International (LII) and Chewy (CHWY).

Lennox International (LII)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Lennox International on April 3 and set a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $170.96, close to its 52-week low of $163.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lennox International is a Hold with an average price target of $208.71, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on April 3, Seaport Global also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $205.00 price target.

Chewy (CHWY)

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Hold rating on Chewy on April 3 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chewy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.33.

