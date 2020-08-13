Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: LANXESS (OtherLNXSF) and Nordex (OtherNRDXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on LANXESS (LNXSF) and Nordex (NRDXF).

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Roediger maintained a Sell rating on LANXESS today and set a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Roediger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, REC Silicon ASA, and Clariant AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $60.95 average price target, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nordex (NRDXF)

In a report released today, Douglas Lindahl from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nordex, with a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.29, close to its 52-week high of $14.27.

Lindahl has an average return of 32.9% when recommending Nordex.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is ranked #1829 out of 6892 analysts.

Nordex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.02, implying a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR9.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.