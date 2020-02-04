Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Landstar System (LSTR), Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) and Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Landstar System (LSTR), Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) and Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD).

Landstar System (LSTR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Sell rating on Landstar System today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and Werner Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Landstar System is a Hold with an average price target of $113.33.

Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC)

Sidoti analyst Marc Riddick maintained a Buy rating on Mcgrath Rentcorp today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.68, close to its 52-week high of $81.56.

Riddick has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Mcgrath Rentcorp.

According to TipRanks.com, Riddick is ranked #997 out of 5864 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Mcgrath Rentcorp is currently a Hold rating.

Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD)

In a report released today, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Simpson Manufacturing Co, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.32, close to its 52-week high of $87.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 60.4% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Masonite International, Lennox International, and Carlisle Companies.

Simpson Manufacturing Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $82.00, implying a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

