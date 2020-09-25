Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: KushCo Holdings (OtherKSHB) and Implenia AG (OtherIPLNF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on KushCo Holdings (KSHB) and Implenia AG (IPLNF).

KushCo Holdings (KSHB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on KushCo Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.56, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #573 out of 6919 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KushCo Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Implenia AG received a Hold rating and a CHF32.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter on September 22. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 41.7% success rate. Sauter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens AG, Sulzer AG, and ABB.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Implenia AG with a $35.04 average price target.

