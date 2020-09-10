Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Navistar (NAV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Navistar (NAV).

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $185.47, close to its 52-week high of $200.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 77.2% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as GFL Environmental, Norfolk Southern, and XPO Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kansas City Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $174.73, which is a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Navistar (NAV)

In a report released today, Felix Boeschen from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Navistar. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.84, close to its 52-week high of $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 63.6% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wabash National, Oshkosh, and Paccar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Navistar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.67.

