Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: JB Hunt (JBHT) and Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on JB Hunt (JBHT) and Scorpio Bulkers (SALT).

JB Hunt (JBHT)

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Hold rating on JB Hunt today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Wadewitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 57.8% success rate. Wadewitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JB Hunt is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.00, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

In a report released today, Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Bulkers, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.50, close to its 52-week low of $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Nolan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 55.4% success rate. Nolan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as New Fortress Energy, Golar LNG Partners, and Hoegh LNG Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Scorpio Bulkers with a $23.60 average price target, which is a 57.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

