Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Holly Energy Partners (HEP), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Holly Energy Partners (HEP), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC).

Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Holly Energy Partners yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 52.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Plains All American.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Holly Energy Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.67.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released today, Supriya Subramanian from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., with a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.85, close to its 52-week high of $31.35.

Subramanian has an average return of 10.8% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Subramanian is ranked #1361 out of 7028 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $27.63 average price target, representing a -7.4% downside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR23.00 price target.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Hold rating on EnLink Midstream yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -27.6% and a 27.8% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Antero Midstream, and Crestwood Equity.

EnLink Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.60.

