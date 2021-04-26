Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Hillenbrand (HI), Honeywell International (HON) and Gentex (GNTX)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hillenbrand (HI), Honeywell International (HON) and Gentex (GNTX).

Hillenbrand (HI)

Hillenbrand received a Buy rating and a $57.00 price target from Barrington analyst Christopher Howe today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.57, close to its 52-week high of $52.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 71.1% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hillenbrand is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.00.

Honeywell International (HON)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Honeywell International today and set a price target of $246.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $224.50, close to its 52-week high of $232.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 62.3% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Honeywell International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $234.60, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Gentex (GNTX)

Jefferies analyst David Kelley reiterated a Buy rating on Gentex today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.35, close to its 52-week high of $37.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 75.4% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, Littelfuse, and Visteon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gentex with a $41.00 average price target.

