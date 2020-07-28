Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Grieg Seafood ASA (OtherGRGSF) and Ecolab (ECL)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF) and Ecolab (ECL).
Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF)
In a report released yesterday, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Grieg Seafood ASA, with a price target of NOK148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.01, close to its 52-week low of $9.36.
According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3130 out of 6821 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Grieg Seafood ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.31.
Ecolab (ECL)
In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $199.03.
According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 58.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Ecolab is a Hold with an average price target of $201.00, representing a -4.3% downside. In a report issued on July 15, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.
