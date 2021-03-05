Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: GFL Environmental (GFL) and Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on GFL Environmental (GFL) and Crossamerica Partners (CAPL).

GFL Environmental (GFL)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on GFL Environmental yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.03, close to its 52-week high of $33.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 70.6% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GFL Environmental with a $33.11 average price target, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

In a report issued on March 2, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crossamerica Partners, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.96, close to its 52-week high of $19.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crossamerica Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

