Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Ecolab (ECL), Linde (LIN) and Packaging (PKG)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ecolab (ECL), Linde (LIN) and Packaging (PKG).

Ecolab (ECL)

In a report released today, John Eade from Argus Research maintained a Buy rating on Ecolab, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $197.29, close to its 52-week high of $211.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Eade is ranked #143 out of 6525 analysts.

Ecolab has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $181.93.

Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Linde, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $189.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Venator Materials, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $219.19 average price target, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $185.00 price target.

Packaging (PKG)

In a report released today, George Staphos from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Packaging, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Staphos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Staphos covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Silgan Holdings.

Packaging has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $87.50, representing a -12.8% downside. In a report issued on April 20, Argus Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

