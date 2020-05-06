Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Eastman Chemical (EMN), Agco (AGCO) and Mosaic Co (MOS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Eastman Chemical (EMN), Agco (AGCO) and Mosaic Co (MOS).

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Eastman Chemical, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 55.9% success rate. Roberts covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and DuPont de Nemours.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eastman Chemical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.25, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Agco (AGCO)

In a report released today, Ann Duignan from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Agco, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Duignan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Duignan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Illinois Tool Works, and Manitowoc Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agco is a Hold with an average price target of $67.85, a 36.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Mosaic Co (MOS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Hold rating on Mosaic Co today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 63.0% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mosaic Co with a $17.46 average price target, implying a 46.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

