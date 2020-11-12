Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: DHT Holdings (DHT) and Deutsche Post (OtherDPSGY)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DHT Holdings (DHT) and Deutsche Post (DPSGY).

DHT Holdings (DHT)

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings on November 10 and set a price target of $7.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Frontline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHT Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.30.

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz downgraded Deutsche Post to Hold on November 10 and set a price target of EUR36.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.67, close to its 52-week high of $49.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Daimler.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.70.

