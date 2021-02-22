Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Deere (DE) and Allegion (ALLE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deere (DE) and Allegion (ALLE).

Deere (DE)

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden maintained a Buy rating on Deere on February 19 and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $330.00, close to its 52-week high of $335.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Jacobs Engineering, and Manitowoc Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deere is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $321.27, a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $331.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allegion (ALLE)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Sell rating on Allegion on February 19 and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Allegion with a $115.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.