Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) and Ameresco (AMRC)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) and Ameresco (AMRC).

Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on Core-Mark Holding Company yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.08, close to its 52-week high of $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Core-Mark Holding Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00.

Ameresco (AMRC)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Ameresco. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.60.

Molchanov has an average return of 55.1% when recommending Ameresco.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is ranked #390 out of 7342 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameresco with a $69.00 average price target.

