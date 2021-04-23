Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF), Precision Drilling (PDS) and Inter Pipeline (OtherIPPLF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF), Precision Drilling (PDS) and Inter Pipeline (IPPLF).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Jefferies analyst Sascha Gommel maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft today and set a price target of EUR155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $144.17.

Gommel has an average return of 29.6% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Gommel is ranked #2142 out of 7467 analysts.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.28, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR154.00 price target.

Precision Drilling (PDS)

CIBC analyst Jon Morrison reiterated a Buy rating on Precision Drilling today and set a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.03, close to its 52-week high of $28.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Morrison is ranked #7419 out of 7467 analysts.

Precision Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.71, which is a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$40.00 price target.

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

In a report released today, Robert Catellier from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline, with a price target of C$18.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.40, close to its 52-week high of $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Catellier is ranked #1183 out of 7467 analysts.

Inter Pipeline has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.58, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$19.50 price target.

