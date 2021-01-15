Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OtherCTTAF) and Siemens Energy (OtherSMEGF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

In a report released today, Victoria Greer from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.17.

Greer has an average return of 15.2% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Greer is ranked #2871 out of 7234 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $148.17, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Uglow maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy today and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.80, close to its 52-week high of $42.06.

Uglow has an average return of 47.0% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Uglow is ranked #1693 out of 7234 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $35.76 average price target, implying a -11.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

