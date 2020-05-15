Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Compass Minerals International (CMP), Applied Materials (AMAT) and Wabash National (WNC)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Compass Minerals International (CMP), Applied Materials (AMAT) and Wabash National (WNC).

Compass Minerals International (CMP)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Hold rating on Compass Minerals International today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Begleiter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Westlake Chemical PRN, and Westlake Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Compass Minerals International with a $53.80 average price target, a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $45.00 price target.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

In a report released today, Weston Twigg from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Twigg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 66.1% success rate. Twigg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, MKS Instruments, and Analog Devices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $65.11 average price target, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Wabash National (WNC)

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen reiterated a Buy rating on Wabash National today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.90, close to its 52-week low of $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is ranked #5434 out of 6539 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wabash National.

