Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI), Hub Group (HUBG) and Wesco International (WCC)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI), Hub Group (HUBG) and Wesco International (WCC).

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky reiterated a Buy rating on Commercial Vehicle Group today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.40, close to its 52-week high of $12.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 49.5% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Manitex International, Alta Equipment Group, and Columbus Mckinnon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Commercial Vehicle Group with a $15.50 average price target, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Hub Group (HUBG)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Hub Group. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 81.3% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Hub Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.27, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Wesco International (WCC)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Wesco International, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wesco International with a $100.33 average price target.

