Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Colfax (CFX), Dril-Quip (DRQ) and Newell Brands (NWL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Colfax (CFX), Dril-Quip (DRQ) and Newell Brands (NWL).

Colfax (CFX)

In a report issued on May 3, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Colfax, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Colfax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.00, a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Dril-Quip (DRQ)

In a report issued on May 3, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Dril-Quip, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.1% and a 38.4% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Dril-Quip with a $27.00 average price target.

Newell Brands (NWL)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Hold rating on Newell Brands on May 3 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.06, close to its 52-week high of $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 52.1% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Newell Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.33, implying a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

