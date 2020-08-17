Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: CES Energy Solutions (OtherCESDF) and MediPharm Labs (OtherMEDIF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) and MediPharm Labs (MEDIF).

CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford maintained a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions today and set a price target of C$1.15. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bradford is ranked #6772 out of 6889 analysts.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.05, implying a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)

PI Financial analyst Devin Schilling maintained a Hold rating on MediPharm Labs today and set a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.73, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Schilling is ranked #6436 out of 6889 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MediPharm Labs with a $1.40 average price target.

