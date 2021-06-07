Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Carrier Global (CARR) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Carrier Global (CARR) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC).

Carrier Global (CARR)

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Carrier Global, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.89, close to its 52-week high of $47.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Carrier Global with a $51.88 average price target.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained a Sell rating on EnLink Midstream today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.00, close to its 52-week high of $6.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kad is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Kad covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Plains All American.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EnLink Midstream is a Hold with an average price target of $5.25.

