Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Capstone Turbine (CPST) and Kornit Digital (KRNT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Capstone Turbine (CPST) and Kornit Digital (KRNT).

Capstone Turbine (CPST)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Capstone Turbine. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capstone Turbine with a $8.00 average price target.

Kornit Digital (KRNT)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Kornit Digital, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.17, close to its 52-week high of $73.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kornit Digital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.00.

