Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF) and TechnipFMC (FTI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on BW Offshore (BGSWF) and TechnipFMC (FTI).

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on March 1, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #674 out of 7342 analysts.

BW Offshore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.68.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on March 1, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 52.8% success rate. Hodee covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Repsol, Orsted, and Neste.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.33, representing a 36.2% upside. In a report issued on March 1, BNP Paribas also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR7.00 price target.

