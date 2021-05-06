Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Belden (BDC) and Diana Shipping (DSX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Belden (BDC) and Diana Shipping (DSX).

Belden (BDC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating on Belden yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 52.0% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Belden has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

Diana Shipping (DSX)

In a report issued on May 3, Gregory Lewis from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Diana Shipping, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.80, close to its 52-week high of $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 41.3% success rate. Lewis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, Golden Ocean Group, and Chart Industries.

Diana Shipping has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.76, a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 18, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.30 price target.

