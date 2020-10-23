Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and Dover (DOV)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and Dover (DOV).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

In a report issued on October 21, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.9% and a 26.3% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Baker Hughes Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.27.

Dover (DOV)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Dover on October 20 and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.24, close to its 52-week high of $120.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Dover has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.33, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

